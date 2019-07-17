Eric John Mockler

Eric John Mockler, 57 years old of Bethesda, Maryland, formerly of Westport, Connecticut, has passed away after a ten-month battle with stomach cancer. He spent his last months in the compassionate care of staff of Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Beloved husband and father, deeply missed by his wife Shirley, children Aisling and Christian, parents Dolores and Dennis, sister Lisa, brother Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

Eric had a distinguished career in commercial real estate in New York City, Washington, DC and Stamford CT. He juggled this with a deep commitment to charitable works. Happiest times were spent with his family, especially on regular holidays overseas, often to wife Shirley's homeland of Ireland.

Visitation at Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, MD on Friday July 26 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral mass at All Saints Church, Chevy Chase on Sat. July 27 at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington DC.

The family respectfully requests donations in lieu of flowers to: The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at MGUH in memory of Eric John Mockler. Published in Westport News on July 19, 2019