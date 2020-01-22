|
|
Ernst Sealander
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Ernst (Ernie) Sealander, 88, passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT.
Ernie was born on January 21, 1931, in Mineola, L.I., N.Y. to Volmer Thorwald Sealander and Margrethe Johanna Nielsen of Denmark.
Ernie is survived by siblings Willie Sealander of Crawfordville, FL and Elsie Sealander of Blue Hill, ME; his children: Sacheko Rochlin (Matt) of Park City, UT, Michael Sealander (Robyn) of Brooklin, ME, and Kiyoko Teed (Geoff) of Easton, CT; his seven grandchildren: Madison and Remington (RJ) Rochlin; Maya, Ava, and Franklin Sealander; and Carson and Caroline Teed; and his beloved companion, Renee Halperin, and her children Jennifer, Michael, and Ted.
Ernie grew up in Syosset, NY, where he attended Hicksville High School then enrolled as a cadet at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. He then joined the U.S. Airforce where he flew fighter jets in Korea and the Philippines, and later in Viet Nam. While stationed in Japan, he met his wife Masako (divorced) before returning to the States and settling in Westport and starting a family. Ernie spent his entire civilian career working for American Airlines and was proud of his 34-year record without incident. Ernie lived an active life and could often be found windsurfing at Old Mill Beach, on his daily run, or on his bike, which he rode everywhere. He would frequently stop to "chat" with friends and acquaintances, usually about politics, for hours on end.
After living in Westport for over 30 years, Ernie spent ten years in the Fairfield Beach area before living most recently at The Watermark in Bridgeport. At The Watermark, Ernie enjoyed spending time with friends, playing water volleyball, and working out in the gym. He especially enjoyed spending time with Renee and her family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Westport News on Jan. 24, 2020