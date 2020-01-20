|
Eugene E. Cederbaum
Eugene E. Cederbaum, an attorney and 46-year Westport resident, died on January 17 after a long illness. He was 77. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 16, 1942, Mr. Cederbaum spent his childhood in Great Neck, NY. He was graduated from New York University, where he served as Student Body President, and received his juris doctor from the Columbia University School of Law. He attended the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Legal Center at the University of Virginia, and then served for four years as a military lawyer, rising to the rank of Captain. He and his wife, Carol, née Winograd, were married in 1968 and moved to Westport in 1973.
Practicing law privately and with the firms Nevas, Nevas and Rubin, Goldstein and Peck, and Wake, See, Dimes, Bryniczka, Day and Bloom, Mr. Cederbaum's contemporaneous career in public service included elected positions on the Westport Board of Education and the Westport Representative Town Meeting. He served on the Staples High School Tuition Grants Committee, the Citizens Transit Committee, and the Commission on Senior Services. He was the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee to Improve Educational Equality and Diversity, and the town's Transit Director. He held seats on the boards of The United Way, The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, The Westport Arts Center, The Westport Historical Society and Temple Israel. He was a delegate to state Democratic conventions, and, in 1982, a candidate for State Senate from Connecticut's 26th District.
He was a president of the former Westport Bar Association and a member of the House of Delegates of the Connecticut Bar Association. He taught, as adjunct faculty, at Norwalk Community College, and he helped form Westport's A Better Chance. He was a member of the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club where he lead the committee to award grants to human service agencies which gave him great pleasure. He was also a Justice of the Peace and greatly enjoyed officiating at weddings.
Mr. Cederbaum enjoyed tennis, photography, traveling and considered himself a master griller. He loved baseball and never forgave the Brooklyn Dodgers for moving to LA. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Carol, their two children, Deborah Cederbaum Jones of Katonah, NY and Dr. Mark K. Cederbaum of Altamont, NY, and four grandchildren.
Donations in Gene's memory can be made to Connecticut Legal Services (ctlegal.org/donate), Project Morry (projectmorry.org), or the Amyloidosis Foundation (amyloidosis.org)
Published in Westport News on Jan. 24, 2020