Eva Michel Wiener

November 27, 1927 - June 17, 2020. Eva Michel Wiener, age 92, of New York City and Westport, CT, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 17, 2020. Eva was born in Hamburg, Germany and fled with her family to Enghien les Bains, France, during WWII. Educated at La Sorbonne in Paris, Eva was fluent in English, German and French. Eva worked as a translator for the Marshall Plan, the US Air Force at Fontainebleau, and later, translated engineering and architectural programs for EUCOM in Orleans, France.

Eva was a lover of good food and was also an excellent cook. She managed the gourmet food boutique at The Common Market in Westport with Martha Stewart in 1976. Eva's interest in fashion led to jobs with Bottega Veneta, Pavillon Christofle, Bergdorf Goodman and Henri Bendel, after which she spent 20 years at Hermes of Paris. Eva flavored her work with a blend of professionalism and amazing life stories. Her long list of dedicated customers considered Eva a friend, often stopping her on the street when they'd recognize her outside of work.

Eva loved to race sailboats with her family in Westport and was often the cooking talent at yacht club dinners and parties.

Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Bella Michel, and sister, Ruth Schwartzman, Eva is survived by her three children, Daniel, David and Sara, and their wives, Ellen, Kate and JoAnne, six grandchildren, David, Anna, Weston, Hans, Enzo and Bella, and two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Zoe.

A celebration of Eva's life will be planned in the coming months as safe gatherings allow.

Condolences may be sent to the family at David@DWV.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store