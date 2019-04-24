Services Central Synagogue 123 E 55th St New York, NY 10022 Resources More Obituaries for Fern Grayer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fern Diane Grayer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Fern Diane Grayer

Fern Diane Grayer died peacefully on Thursday, April 18th in New York City surrounded by the love of her family after a three and a half year battle with cancer.

Fern leaves behind her husband of 56 years David, her two sons Jonathan and Evan, her daughter-in-law Madeline, and her five grandchildren Annie, Sophie, Benjamin, Charlie and Henry.

Growing up in The Bronx with her parents and brother, Fern always had a passion for the culture and energy of New York City. She graduated from William Howard Taft High School and Hunter College.

When Fern was twenty she met David on a blind date. They instantly connected, were married seven months later and settled into an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, where their first son Jonathan was born.

Soon after, they hit the road and moved from Brooklyn to Baltimore, then San Antonio, Texas and Tacoma, Washington, where David was an army doctor during the Vietnam War. Evan was born at the army base in 1969.

But family and the familiarity of the east coast drew Fern and David to Connecticut, where they settled first in Fairfield and then in Westport for over 40 years.

As the women's movement reached full steam in the early 70's, Fern felt it was it was important for her to return to work. She received her master's degree in counseling from the University of Bridgeport, and then began a unique career journey, first as a university administrator, and then as a therapist for individuals and consultant to businesses. Fern was especially talented in diagnosing human problems in organizations big and small, and she worked closely with the stakeholders to resolve them. She worked with many individuals who credit Fern with helping them immensely in both their personal and professional lives.

Although Fern was often busy at work, her family was always her number one priority. She never turned down an opportunity to support and help those she loved most, often over a walk. Fern was a force of nature who shared her opinion but also truly listened and cared about what others had to say.

Fern also had a lasting impact in the Westport community. Both Jonathan and Evan were educated in the Westport Public Schools, Fern was a founding member of the Sunrise Rotary Club, and a member at Birchwood Country Club, where she played lots of tennis and a bit of golf and made many lasting friendships.

Later in life, Fern and David bought an apartment in Manhattan, where they could maximize time with their children and grandchildren, while still holding on to their roots in Westport. Fern took advantage of her access to Broadway and the vibrant culture of New York City. She also reconnected with her alma matter, Hunter College.

Fern had an unparalleled ability to connect with people. She loved to talk through issues and help people realize their full potential. When she got sick, she never gave up and always stayed positive. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Published in Westport News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries