Frances Hennessey
1921 - 2020
Frances Ury Bonadies Hennessey
May 15, 1921 – July 12, 2020 Frances passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her daughter. She had a long bout with dementia, but it was a sudden stroke in March that she was not able to overcome.
Frances had recently celebrated her 99th birthday, was a devoted, dedicated, loving wife and mother. Frances retired from the Westport Board of Education in 1986.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Tony Bonadies, in 1964, then by her 2nd husband Richard M. Hennessey.
Frances is survived by her daughter Patti Bonadies Davis, son Anthony Bonadies, three grandsons, Sean Davis, Anthony Bonadies, Allen Bonadies and a great-granddaughter Isabella Rose Bonadies.
A Celebration of Life will be set for a later date, when it is safe for all to gather. To extend a personal message to her family and learn more about the Celebration of Life, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com
In lieu of flowers, donate to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Westport-News & The Hour on Jul. 30, 2020.
