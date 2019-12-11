|
|
Frances Louise Maddock
Frances Louise (Nevins) Maddock, 95, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019, at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, New Hampshire. Born on December 17, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Richard and Louise (Schneider) Nevins. She was predeceased in February 2018 by Lawrence Richard Maddock, her loving husband of 74 years.
She is survived by four children, Judith Lorraine Anderson of Bristol, RI, Rebecca Ann Racine and husband Raymond of Epping, NH, Sandra Louise Haskett of Bethel, CT and Jonathan Lawrence Maddock and wife Karen of Wolfeboro, NH and six grandchildren, Darren Racine, Danielle Racine Tworek, Bryan Racine, Morgan Haskett, Thea Haskett Verner, and Kelsey Maddock, and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Virginia N. Hermann and Ruth N. Cornish.
She graduated from Staples High School in Westport, CT where she met Larry, they became high school sweethearts and married in 1943. As wife of a distinguished WWII veteran Fran was active in the war effort. After their children were grown she enjoyed working at Westport Planning and Zoning. They raised their family in Westport, after retirement they moved to West Kingston, RI and in 2005 settled in Wolfeboro, NH.
Fran had an artistic spirit, often hand painting and drawing cherished holiday and birthday cards for her children. She was also accomplished at needlepoint and quilting, designing and creating quilts which grace the homes of many family members. She enjoyed and excelled at cooking all things delicious and tending and enjoying wild flowers and gardens. She was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and always provided a beautiful warm, welcoming and happy home.
A funeral will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations or Mountain View Community, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Published in Westport News on Dec. 13, 2019