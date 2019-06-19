Gayle Koenen

Gayle Frances Koenen born and raised in Darian CT. who later married to became Gayle Shiller, wife of Dr. Jack Shiller was a long time Westport resident of over 30 years. She passed away in Portland Oregon March 25, 2019 at age 75 on a beautiful sunny Sunday peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her son Westley V. Koenen and her two grandsons who are 9 and 11 years old.

Gayle was an avid gardener fund raising for the Nature Center and volunteering at the Stanford arboretum. Earlier in her career she worked as a professional "head hunter" managing her way up from secretary to Vice President. She advocated for gender equality and wrote for Woman in Business for many years. She will be laid to rest June 22 at our family plot in Flemington New Jersey. A kinder, classier mother has never existed. I owe everything to her and she never asked for anything in return.