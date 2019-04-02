Georgene Jessie Caldwell

Georgene Jessie Caldwell, a Westport resident for 50 years, was born to the late George and Jessie Short, in Throgs Neck, the Bronx, NY, on January 12, 1939. Jean, as friends and family knew her, attended Preston High School and graduated from Hunter College in the Bronx, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education and became a licensed New York City teacher. In 1960, she married Ensign William Caldwell and joined him in Charleston, SC where their daughter, Laurie Jean, was born in 1961. Jean began her regular assignment teaching career at P.S. 72 in Throgs Neck in 1966. The family moved to Westport, CT in 1969 and Jean commuted from Westport to New York, teaching gifted early childhood class at P.S. 72. During this time, she earned a Master's Degree in Education and Reading from the University of Bridgeport. She continued graduate studies in gifted education at the College of New Rochelle. In 1995, Jean retired after 29 years teaching at P.S. 72. In Westport, she especially enjoyed Compo Beach and boating with her husband. A true New Yorker, much time was spent attending Broadway shows, opera, and the ballet. What gave her the most joy were her two grandchildren, Stephen and Caitlin. She was an involved, devoted, and loving mother and grandmother. Jean and her husband spent many hours at the Gaelic-American Club, attending dances and meeting up with friends. She was a member of the St. Luke Church Choir in Westport, where she enjoyed singing liturgical music and was also a member of The Westport Woman's Club. She is survived by her husband, William Caldwell; her daughter, Laurie Caldwell Brandow; son-in-law, Peter Brandow; grandchildren Stephen Brandow, his wife Paige, and Caitlin Brandow; nephew, Brian Dew and family; and sister-in-law, Corinne Cope and family. Her parents George and Jessie Short, as well as her sister, Dorothy Dew, predeceased her. Jean was known for her intelligence, laughter, and quick and clever wit. She was a loving, loyal, and faithful friend and will be missed by all. The funeral service will be held at St. Luke Church in Westport, CT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Internment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Westport News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary