Gilbert Santini

Gilbert R. Santini

Gilbert R. Santini, aged 57, of Watervliet, NY passed away on August 19th of natural causes. Gilbert was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Gilbert, or Gibby as he was known to family and friends, grew up in Westport, CT. He graduated from Staples High School in 1981 and attended Boston University.

He worked at the Sam's Club in Latham, NY for many years. He loved Westport, his hometown. Mario's in Westport was a favorite and he was a regular at the Black Duck Cafe where he would chat with everyone. He loved the Jets and played defensive lineman for the Coleytown Colts sporting #77. He had a passion for science fiction and The Lord of the Rings. He was the king of Trivial Pursuit. He enjoyed books, cats and beer, not necessarily in that order.

He is survived by his siblings, in-laws and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Jessica Santini (Billy DeLace ) of Norwalk, CT; Michael Santini (Maureen, Patrick, Brendan and Caeleigh) of Cos Cob, CT; Don Rice (Betsy, Tyler, Justin, Cami and Logan) of Trumbull, CT; Jeff Rice (Cassidy, Jillian and Kyle) of Shelton, CT; and Wendy Storino (Frank, Brooke (Cardozo)) of Venice, FL. He is predeceased by his parents Reynold Santini and Judith McCormick Santini.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26th at Church of the Assumption in Westport, CT at 11:00am for family and close friends in accordance with social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held at a later time when Covid restrictions are lifted.



