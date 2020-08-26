1/1
Gilbert Santini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert R. Santini
Gilbert R. Santini, aged 57, of Watervliet, NY passed away on August 19th of natural causes. Gilbert was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Gilbert, or Gibby as he was known to family and friends, grew up in Westport, CT. He graduated from Staples High School in 1981 and attended Boston University.
He worked at the Sam's Club in Latham, NY for many years. He loved Westport, his hometown. Mario's in Westport was a favorite and he was a regular at the Black Duck Cafe where he would chat with everyone. He loved the Jets and played defensive lineman for the Coleytown Colts sporting #77. He had a passion for science fiction and The Lord of the Rings. He was the king of Trivial Pursuit. He enjoyed books, cats and beer, not necessarily in that order.
He is survived by his siblings, in-laws and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Jessica Santini (Billy DeLace ) of Norwalk, CT; Michael Santini (Maureen, Patrick, Brendan and Caeleigh) of Cos Cob, CT; Don Rice (Betsy, Tyler, Justin, Cami and Logan) of Trumbull, CT; Jeff Rice (Cassidy, Jillian and Kyle) of Shelton, CT; and Wendy Storino (Frank, Brooke (Cardozo)) of Venice, FL. He is predeceased by his parents Reynold Santini and Judith McCormick Santini.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26th at Church of the Assumption in Westport, CT at 11:00am for family and close friends in accordance with social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held at a later time when Covid restrictions are lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Westport-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved