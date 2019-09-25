|
|
Phyllis Groner
Phyllis Groner, a long time Westport resident, passed away Thursday August 29 at age 90.
Phyllis was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She and her husband Stan Groner moved to Westport with daughters Helen and Hilary after living in Denver, CO and York, PA where they formed close life-long friendships.
Phyllis was very active in the community serving on many boards such as the League of Women Voters, PTA Cultural Arts committee, Y's Women and the Westport Center for Senior Activities.
Always fascinated by the beauty around her, she found expression in taking photographs. She was a contributing photographer for Westportnow.com starting in 2005. Taking photographs of nature and at various events gave her great joy. She was thrilled and honored to have a photography exhibition at the Westport Library as well as seeing her work on display at Greg and Tony's 30th Anniversary, the Family "Y" and the Westport Center for Senior Activities.
Prior to taking up photography, Phyllis used her creative energy to make owl and walrus rock creations using beach stones which she sold at craft fairs. She collaborated with husband Stan to make many creations from found wood, nails, bits of rope and other objects to make "Atila" crocodiles, the "Admiral", owls and "Big Bird" to name a few. She was also known by friends and family as the creator of many cakes with colorful decorations.
Phyllis felt blessed to have the good fortune to travel the world, visiting six continents with husband Stan.
Phyllis is survived by daughter Helen LaSorsa (Peter) and Hilary Groner (Scott Kaufman); grandchildren Dale and Chandler LaSorsa and Lina Groner-David and her brother-in-law Gabriel Groner (Edie) and family.
A celebration of their lives will be held in honor of Phyllis and Stan at the Westport Public Library on October 26 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
The family requests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering – Development – Dr. Hensley or Planned Parenthood and in lieu of flowers.
Published in Westport News on Sept. 27, 2019