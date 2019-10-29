|
|
Hazel F. Taylor
Hazel Frances Taylor, 93 of Moodus, CT, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born on May 27, 1926 in Dublin, Hazel grew up near London and married her beloved husband, Dennis Taylor, on June 12, 1947. The couple emigrated to Toronto in 1956 and to Westport, CT in 1966, where they lived for 20 years before retiring to Madison, CT. Hazel was an accomplished artist, devoted to her family. She is survived by her four daughters, Deirdre Taylor, Linda Dewey (Raymond), Susan Murray (Liam), Cindy Hughson (Guy), 7 grandchildren and a great-grandson. A memorial service is planned for spring 2020. Donations can be made to either of her favorite charities: The Norma Phriem Breast Care Center (www.pinkpledge.com) or The ().
Published in Westport News on Nov. 1, 2019