Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Taylor


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Taylor Obituary
Hazel F. Taylor
Hazel Frances Taylor, 93 of Moodus, CT, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born on May 27, 1926 in Dublin, Hazel grew up near London and married her beloved husband, Dennis Taylor, on June 12, 1947. The couple emigrated to Toronto in 1956 and to Westport, CT in 1966, where they lived for 20 years before retiring to Madison, CT. Hazel was an accomplished artist, devoted to her family. She is survived by her four daughters, Deirdre Taylor, Linda Dewey (Raymond), Susan Murray (Liam), Cindy Hughson (Guy), 7 grandchildren and a great-grandson. A memorial service is planned for spring 2020. Donations can be made to either of her favorite charities: The Norma Phriem Breast Care Center (www.pinkpledge.com) or The ().
Published in Westport News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.