Hector Garrido
Hector Garrido, 92, passed away quietly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He is survived by two daughters: Julie Huber and Ana Purcell, and his son-in-law Larry Purcell.
He also had four grandchildren: Cristina Purcell, Shane Purcell, Rachael Huber Greene and Philip Huber; and four great-grandchildren: T.J. Altman, Camilla Purcell, Kroy Purcell and Morgan Greene.
He was an accomplished illustrator for many years. He was also an avid tennis player and loved sailing on his sailboat in Long Island Sound.
In the 1950's, he cam from Argentina to work in the Art Community in the New York Area.
He lived a long, rich life with family and friends. He was a very special man and will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
There will be a Funeral Service in the future to celebrate Hector.



Published in Westport-News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
