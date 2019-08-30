|
Holly E. Bisset
Our beloved mother, Holly Everly Bisset, died in her home in Fairfield on August 24th. Born Suzanne Holly Everly at Bridgeport Hospital, CT on Sept. 3, 1922; she was approaching her 97th birthday.
A native of Westport, CT, and St. Petersburg, FL, Holly was a graduate of the Emma Willard School in Troy, NY and National Park College, Forest Glen, MD.
She was married to Capt. Andrew Walzer Bisset (USMC) Feb. 7, 1942 in Washington, DC. Together they spent more than 67 happy years until he passed away in 2009. Holly spent her life primarily in Westport and Southport, CT and Naples, FL.
She was a member of, and sailor at the Pequot Yacht Club, and active at the Fairfield County Hunt Club. She was an avid gardener and member, and past president of the Greens Farms Garden Club. She was also a member of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, and in her early years Holly volunteered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC in the rare wardrobe collection, preserving historic items.
She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Capt. and Mrs. Andrew E. Bisset USN (ret.) (Nancy); Mr. and Mrs. M. Douglas Bisset (Sandra); Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Bisset (Patricia); and her sister Patricia E. Ratliff of Naples, FL. Her sister, Anne E. Rowan predeceased her. She loved her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Always kind and gracious when asked about donations in her memory, she suggested that people donate to their favorite charity.
Published in Westport News on Sept. 6, 2019