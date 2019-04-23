Hugh J. Reilly

Hugh J. Reilly, of Playa Vista, CA, formerly of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019, at the age of 86.

Hugh was born in the Bronx, NY on August 31,1932 to Thomas and Catherine Reilly. Hugh graduated from St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH with a B.A. in Economics on a basketball scholarship. He was a member of the Red Key Society, a prestigious membership based on athletic and academic leadership, and the Economics Society. He was also the captain of the Hawk's basketball team, and was on the Dean's List for his 4 years of college.

He was a decorated veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He received an M.B.A from NYU Stern School of Management and attended Fordham University's School of Law.

Hugh had a successful career as a financial executive that began with Shell Oil, CBS Records, AMAX Chemical Corporation, Phibro-Solomon, and finally as the CFO of New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY.

Hugh is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (Moody) Reilly, daughter Susan (Tony) Palmer of Westport, CT, daughter Jacqueline (Colin) Shepherd, of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Megan (Sean) Noonan of Carlsbad, CA, son Thomas Reilly, of Hermosa Beach, CA, and his six grandchildren, Justin (Candace) Shepherd of Irvine, CA, Kyle (Molly) Shepherd of Playa Vista, CA, Danielle Shepherd of Playa del Rey, CA, Victoria Shepherd of Brooklyn, NY, and Devin and Ryan Noonan of Carlsbad, CA. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Fanelli and her husband, Joseph, of Ocala, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hugh lived most of his life with his family in Westport, CT. He was active in the community as a member of the Saugatuck River Sail and Power Squadron, and kept to his roots by volunteering as a basketball and Little League umpire. Hugh was a true optimist, always providing a smile and a funny story. He loved his family and enjoyed special times with them at the New Jersey shore, the Connecticut shoreline, Hawaii and Lake Tahoe.

A funeral mass will be held for Hugh on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver, City, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully received at https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/donate Please designate the "Heart Department" and "Hugh J. Reilly" in the "Tribute" section.