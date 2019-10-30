|
Ivan A. Barton Jr.
Ivan A. Barton Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, in Connecticut, at the age of eighty.
A Rockford, Michigan, native, Ivan was born July 3rd, 1939, a firecracker baby. It was there that he resided for decades with his beloved wife, the late Sandra Liefbroer Barton, before moving to Surprise, Arizona, where they spent more than a dozen years with many new and cherished friends. After his wife's passing, Ivan moved to Westport, Connecticut, to be closer to family, and he will be fondly remembered by many adoring friends there as well. Together, Ivan and Sandra moved homes thirty-three times, but this was Ivan's final move back to her.
Ivan is survived by his son, Jeffery Barton and his wife Rebecca of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, and his daughter, Suzanne Dodge and her husband Paul Cuthbertson of Westport, Connecticut, as well as eight grandchildren Jason, Corey, Matthew, Stephanie and Sarah Barton and Quincy, Parker and Reece Cuthbertson, three great-grandchildren Joseph, Jacob, and Josselyn Barton, three "grand-puppies" Dino, Waffles and Max, as well as an abundance of treasured friends.
Known as "Pappy" to many, Ivan will be remembered as a witty, devoted, hard-working and loving member of their community. In his free time, Pappy loved to work in the yard, visit local libraries and book fairs, and take long drives to enjoy the sights, sounds, and characters of his neighborhood. He especially enjoyed attending family barbecues and holiday gatherings, where he would have the chance to visit with friends and relatives alike, making them all laugh with his mischievous sense of humor…always batting his baby blue eyes. He was a wonderfully caring soul, and will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life will take place in Westport, Connecticut, in the near future. In the springtime, Ivan will be laid to rest next to his wife, Sandra, in Rockford, Michigan—the place where he met his one and only, married, and raised his family; a place where he formed many lifelong friendships with his willingness to help anyone whenever he could; a place he continued to call home even while living in other wonderful communities throughout his retirement years.The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Westport News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019