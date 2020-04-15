|
|
John Michael Storer Keen
February 17, 1925 - April 5, 2020J. Michael S. Keen (Mike) of Redding, Connecticut and formerly of Westport Connecticut, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Mike was born in Burton upon Trent, England on February 17, 1929 to Clifford and Millicent Keen. He attended Burton Grammar School and graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in engineering. Mike then joined Rolls-Royce Aero Engines at the company's Derby manufacturing base. In Derby, Mike met his future wife Valerie Murfin (Val), who was to become Mike's loyal and constant companion until her death in November, 2015.
Mike's first U.S move was to Lockheed's base in Palmdale, California to lead Rolls's on-site engineering effort. As the RB211 engine program developed, Mike moved to Kansas City to support key customer TWA, briefly to Los Angeles and then on Rolls' U.S. Headquarters in New York. During this period, Mike and Val found a home close to the beach in Westport, Connecticut. In 1978, Mike returned to Rolls-Royce's Derby, England base as Director of Product Support. He again returned to the U.S. in 1984 to co-lead a joint venture with Pratt and Whitney. Mike retired in 1992, and he and Val again took up residence in their favorite U.S. town.
In Westport, Mike developed his interests in sailing, joining the Power Squadron and honing his skills aboard the Muffin II. He also enjoyed photography and wintering at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida. He traveled extensively with Val, taking cruises to Iceland and the Caribbean. He and Val made many strong friendships in their Connecticut home town. Throughout the years, the couple remained close with Mike's brother Chris and his wife Judy, enjoying travel adventures together and transatlantic visits to each other's homes.
Mike is survived by son Nicholas and his wife Joyce of Rose Valley, Pennsylvania; son Mark and his wife Toni of The Villages, Florida; three grandaughters, Lindsey Picano, Stephanie Krukar and Jackie Keen; and three great-grandchildren. Mike both loved and was very much loved by his family. He will be greatly missed.
The family plans to celebrate Mike's life with his friends when the current travel restrictions ease.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 17, 2020