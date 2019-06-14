|
Jacqueline Banks Shulman
Jacqueline Banks Shulman, age 68 of Westport, CT passed away peacefully on June 14 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Mrs. Shulman was born in Cincinatti, OH, a daughter of the late James and Miriam Banks. Jacqueline is survived by her beloved husband Mark Shulman, her devoted children William Shulman and his wife Angela, Amanda Shulman, Adam Shulman and his wife Annie, adored grandchildren Addison Shulman, Natalie Shulman, Jonathan Shulman, dear sister Katherine Grayson and her husband Ron Roman, sister-in-law Diane Shulman, niece Jennifer Grayson and her husband Matthew Libman, and nephews Noah Grayson and his wife Sarah, and Peter Brodsky and his wife Lael. Jacqueline was predeceased by her half-sister Barbara Brodsky. A graveside service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to support lung cancer research at Yale under the direction of Dr. Roy S. Herbst. Please make checks out to Yale School of Medicine, include "Herbst" in the memo, and mail to: Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611.
Published in Westport News on June 14, 2019