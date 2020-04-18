|
Jacqueline Ann Breeden
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann (Bottone) Breeden of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, after a long and courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. She was 55 years old.
Jackie was born on October 19, 1964. She grew up in Wilton, CT, attended Our Lady of Fatima School, and graduated from Wilton High School. She received a BS degree in Communications from Southern Connecticut State University. She worked as a Manager for Xerox Corp, was VP of Client Services for Gartner, Inc. and Director of Client Services for Premier Worldwide Express. Over her 30-year career, she formed many close and long-lasting relationships which she deeply treasured.
Jackie was spirited and adventurous. At an early age, she learned to captain a boat with her beloved father, Samuel Bernard Bottone, by her side and to ride motorcycles. Boating in the Long Island Sound was her greatest passion. She met James "Jim" Arthur Breeden while on their boats in Cockenoe Bay. It was a match made in heaven and the two married on the summer solstice, June 21, 1996. They enjoyed living in Westport where in 1998 they welcomed the birth of their twin sons, Samuel Bernard and Jack Vincent. Her love for them transcended words. As members of Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club they enjoyed spending time and cruising with extended family and friends. She was an active member who served on and for many of the club's important committees and events. They were both always eager to host an impromptu gathering on their boat appropriately named, Solstice.
Jackie loved dancing and was often responsible for spontaneous dance parties. She could strike up conversation with anyone. She made instant friendships with perfect strangers. She was a ray of sunshine, who's unselfish kindness brought so much to so many.
In addition to her husband Jim and sons, Sam and Jack, Jackie is survived by her mother, Dolores Bottone of Wilton, brother, Michael (Jacqueline) Bottone of Ridgefield, sisters, Bernadette (Anthony) Incerto of Fairfield and Dina (Timothy) Schmidt of Westport, aunts, Maureen Giordano of Orange and Carol Conti of Darien. Jackie also leaves behind father-in-law, Jack Breeden, brothers-in-law, John (Theresa) Breeden and Patrick (Jackie) Breeden, sisters-in-law, Debbie Giannotto and Cynthia Breeden and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored, along with her cherished French Bulldog, Chloe.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Bottone, grandparents, Alphonse & Julia Giordano of Norwalk and Saverio "Sam" & Estelle Bottone of Norwalk and uncles, Carl Giordano and Dominick Conti and mother-in-law, Irene Breeden.
She faced her illness head on without complaint. Her joy for life and undeniable spirit pushed her beyond it. She exhibited resilience and perseverance to the very end. She believed in God and had a strong sense of faith. She died serenely, in the arms of her sons, Jack and Sam, with Jim by their side.
In keeping with Jackie's wish to be remembered in a positive light, the family plans to hold a celebration of life when restrictions on travel and gatherings are lifted. In the meantime, please say a prayer for her extraordinary soul and keep her remarkable spirit with you always. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), www.pawsct.org, in support of Jackie's favorite cause.
Published in Westport News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2020