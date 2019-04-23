|
|
James L. Fannan
November 11, 1936 - April 3, 2019Mr. James L. Fannan, 82, of Westport, CT, husband of the late Phyllis Fannan passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
James was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 11, 1936 and was the son of the late James and Ellen Fannan. He was a US Army Veteran and worked as an Executive Consultant for PAN AM for many years. James was a member of Assumption Church and Larchmont Shore Club. He was also an avid gardener, golfer and traveler.
Mr. Fannan is survived by two sisters Bernice Sparling and Kathryn Coker, and many beloved nieces and nephews including Raymond Fannan, Michael Williams, Richard Williams, Robert Coker, Kevin Sparling, Mary Ellen Rydell, Wahida Plummer, Thomas Plummer Azam, and Kismat.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT. Interment will be private. The Harding Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 23, 2019