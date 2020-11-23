James R. Halvorsen
James R. Halvorsen, 74 formerly of CT died Nov. 16, 2020 in Easton, PA. Born May 28, 1946 in Madison, WI he graduated from University of Wisconsin and served in the Army Reserves. He was employed by IBM and Lexmark before retiring. A member of Lambda Chi Alpha, he was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast and skier and loved time with his family, especially his grandson. He is survived by children: Peder Halvorsen (Elizabeth) of Easton, PA, Annie Copperthwaite (Jay) of Bethlehem, PA; sisters: Carol Pechauer, Jane Hinkel, Julie Keesey and grandson Jackson. A sister Mary Jo Parker died earlier. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association
