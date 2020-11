Sir,

I did not know you personally, however I would be honored to "Thank You" for your dedicated and honorable Military Service; to OUR country.

At a later date, we will meet in that "SPECIAL PLACE" which GOD reserves for ALL of those who have stepped forward to serve their country; in a Military Uniform.

May ALL of GOD'S blessings, be with your Dear Family!



"Welcome Home".........



Sergeant Major (E-9) Larry E. & Mrs. Sheila M. (LaBar) Williams, US Army/ Retired (TN)

Larry E. Williams

Military