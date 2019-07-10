Janice A. Macauda

Janice Biazzo Macauda, age 97, of Westport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late James J. Macauda to whom she had been married for 71 years. Born in Bridgeport on January 11, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Bennedetta Laterra Biazzo and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport before moving to Westport.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1940. Janice and her husband James owned and operated Macauda's Market in Bridgeport and most recently she worked at the nursery at St. Luke Church and the Westport Public Library. She worked until her 92nd birthday. She was devoted to her family and was a great cook who enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and holidays. The love she had for family was also shown in her love for animals.

Survivors include her children, Maryanne Freeman and her husband Richard, James A. Macauda and his wife Maria, Robert J. Macauda, Marlene Macauda and her husband Wynne Bohonnon, David J. Macauda and his wife Sandra and John C. Macauda and his wife Nancy, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, a brother, Carmen Biazzo and his wife Josephine, a sister, Eleanor Fiorillo and her husband James.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in St. Luke Church, Westport and interment was held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the CT Humane Society, 55 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880. Arrangements were entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com. Published in Westport News on July 12, 2019