Jean Simons

Jean L. SimonsJean L. Simons, wife of the deceased Ted Simons, died on June 22, 2020.Born in Norwich, CT, she attended Eastern State University and then attended Columbia University receiving a Master of Arts degree.She had a varied career life. She danced in night clubs before becoming a teacher, worked as a bookkeeper for an advertising agency while attending Columbia, then combined teaching and dance in NYC, teaching dance and movement classes. She went on to doing costumes for Industrial Shows and helping her husband to produce shows. She lived in NYC for 30 years before making Westport, CT the family home.Her husband quoted that, "she had a great love for life and a wild sense of humor".She was a very active member of the Westport Woman's Club, The African Violet Society, the Center for Senior Activities, and the Red Hat Society.She is survived by her son, Eric Simons of Manhattan, her daughter Jill Salerno and husband Tony of Fairfield, CT, her grandchildren Justin and Samantha Salerno, and her sister-in-law Mary-Lou Farbman of Cottonwood, AZ. She was predeceased by a sister Mildred Furman. All services will be private.