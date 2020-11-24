Jeff A. Stefenson

Jeff A. Stefenson, loving brother and son, stockbroker, long-time Westport, CT resident, died November 11th, on his 60th birthday.

In 2005, Jeff sustained a spinal cord injury which he worked through with tremendous courage. Still able to cook and grill he enjoyed entertaining.

He was born to the late Edmund and Evelyn Stefenson on November 11th, 1960 in Norwalk, Connecticut. Jeff grew up in Westport, where he attended public school and was a proud member of the Little League team, the Cubs. He graduated from Staples High School and Skidmore College.

Jeff loved watching and playing sports, cooking and was well-known for his storytelling. Fearless and competitive, he skied the steeps at Squaw Valley, CA, where he had a vacation home.

Jeff was a part owner of an Italian restaurant in North Beach SF, CA.

Car racing was a love of Jeff's and he attended Skip Barber Racing school to race on professional circuits.

Jeff is survived by his sister Hope and his brothers Michael, Mark, Dana, Jon, 3 cousins, 6 nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be scheduled at a future date.



