Jeffrey M. Milwe
September 11, 1940 - March 7, 2020Jeffrey M. Milwe passed away on March 7, 2020 at age 79, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on Sept. 11, 1940 to Beatrice and Sidney Milwe, who predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters, Liz Milwe and Margie Leiberman; by his wife of 56 years, Judy (nee Cohen) Milwe; their daughter, Cindy, of Venice, CA and her husband, Tom Sullivan; and their daughter, Alison, of Weston, CT, and her husband, Bob Grace. Also surviving Jeff are six fabulous grandchildren, whom he adored: Tupelo Jade Sullivan, Jersey Jenner Sullivan, Walden Blue Sullivan, Conner Robert Grace, Kellan Sidney Grace, and Hadley Clara Grace. They are works in progress and Jeff so wanted to be around for them longer. He was a very special PopPop -- hilariously funny, really smart, and very generous.
Jeff's early childhood took place in Sunnyside, Queens, NY until the family moved to Mamaroneck, NY when he was nine. After Mamaroneck High School, Jeff went to the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta, and honed his poker and gin-playing skills. He graduated Penn in 1962 as an American Civilization major, and then graduated NYU Law School, class of 1965. Jeff and Judy moved to Fairfield, Connecticut where his first law job was with Sigmund L. Miller. After a year, he joined the firm of Plotkin and McLoughlin, as a partner, with many business clients in addition to real estate and matrimonial cases. Eventually, he left that firm and formed a partnership with Ralph S. Loew, with offices in Westport and Stratford.
In addition to his work and family, Jeff had many other passions during his lifetime. He was a born entertainer; he never forgot a good joke, told it with the best accent -- be it Yiddish, British, or any other dialect. Jeff thrived on liberal politics, a passion inherited from his activist parents. He was a political junkie, loved to read, watch many genres of television, including football, basketball, and baseball -- especially his beloved NY Giants and NY Mets -- all kinds of movies and shows, even "The Housewives." Jeff thoroughly enjoyed his Wednesday night poker game (including Gold's food), which he participated in for decades; he also adored going to the casino -- shooting craps or playing blackjack. Jeff was a great dancer, enjoyed many kinds of music, and took pride in his Corvettes and Porches, as well as wearing clothes of fine fabrics (especially suedes and leathers and cashmere sweaters) from Paul Stuart. His excellent taste, however, did not stop him from going through his hippie lawyer phase, during which he wore only jeans and cowboy boots. In earlier years, at Birchwood Country Club, Jeff played doubles tennis (very well), and golf (not so well), and later became an avid runner and then, a walker. Jeff loved to cook and eat fine food, especially steak, ribs, and pasta, but he was equally joyous devouring Nathan's hot dogs and fries. He eventually fell in love with the internet, and the concept of ordering food and other things online to be delivered the next day.
The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Jeffrey (in lieu of flowers) may be sent to Glioblastoma Foundation (https://glioblastomafoundation.org/).
Published in Westport News on Mar. 13, 2020