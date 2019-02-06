Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Jess Fellows Clarke Jr.


Jess Fellows Clarke Jr. Obituary
Jess Fellows Clarke Jr.
Jess Fellows Clarke Jr, 81, died January 30th at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Mr. Clarke was born January 1, 1938, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. As a child, Jess was active in the Boy Scouts, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before attending Penn State University where he joined ROTC, and was awarded a BS degree in 1959 in the field of forestry. A former longtime resident of Westport, Mr. Clarke went on to found Miracle of Aloe, a nationally recognized line of consumer health and cosmetic products based on aloe vera gel, where he remained active in the company until his death.
Published in Westport News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
