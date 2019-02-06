|
Jess Fellows Clarke Jr.
Jess Fellows Clarke Jr, 81, died January 30th at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Mr. Clarke was born January 1, 1938, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. As a child, Jess was active in the Boy Scouts, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before attending Penn State University where he joined ROTC, and was awarded a BS degree in 1959 in the field of forestry. A former longtime resident of Westport, Mr. Clarke went on to found Miracle of Aloe, a nationally recognized line of consumer health and cosmetic products based on aloe vera gel, where he remained active in the company until his death.
Published in Westport News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019