Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Temple Israel,
14 Coleytown Road
Westport, CT
Joan Burman, age 73 of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on October 21, 1945, Joan was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Blanche Miller. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport and received her Master's degree from Fairfield University. Joan was a longtime elementary and special education teacher in the Fairfield public schools. She was adored by her students and she adored them. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, boating on Long Island Sound, winters on Longboat Key and summers on Martha's Vineyard. Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Burman, dear sisters Vivian Hyman (Herbert Savitt) and Betsy Radler, brother-in-law Morton Burman (Diane) cherished nephews Thomas Hyman (Sally) and John Hyman (Merri), adored niece Allyson Kapadia (Yazdi), nephews Edward Burman (Ann) and Mitchell Burman. She is also survived by several great-nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to the Discovery To Cure program at Smilow Cancer Hospital.
Published in Westport News on June 4, 2019
