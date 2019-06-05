Westport News Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
Joan E. (Brown) Beck


Joan E. (Brown) Beck Obituary
Joan E. (Brown) Beck
Joan E. (Brown) Beck, age 83 of Old Saybrook died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard S. Beck. Loving mother to Shawn and his wife Cheryl Beck of Westerly, R.I. Joan was born in Montpelier, VT, daughter of the late George E. & Amy E. (Ainsworth) Brown, she graduated Spaulding High School in Barre ,VT. She went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut and the Norwalk CT School of Nursing. She was a member of the Westport Garden and Women's clubs, also she was a past Secretary of the Jupiter Garden Club and a volunteer for the American Red Cross and Cancer Society. Joan also served as the Secretary to the Board of Directors, of The Embalmers Supply Company until her retirement. Visitation will held from the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St. Centerbrook on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Joan will be laid to rest at Willow Brook Cemetery, Westport privately.
Published in Westport News on June 5, 2019
