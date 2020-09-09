1/
Joan Towle
1931 - 2020
Joan C. Towle
South Berwick, ME- Joan (Hanson) Towle, formerly from Westport, CT, died on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Berwick Estates.
Born March 16, 1931 in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of David and Kathleen (Roscoe) Hanson.
Wife of the late Bradford Towle for 27 years. Joan is survived by her two sons; Robert B. Towle of Rochester, NH and David A. Towle of San Marcos, CA; her brother David Hanson; two grandchildren; Christopher Towle and Michael Towle and two great grandchildren; Savannah Towle and Willow Towle. She was predeceased by her parents; and a son, Steven R. Towle.
Joan was a very loving person with a positive outlook on life. She had a deep appreciation for all of her family and friends and cherished the time spent with them. She will truly be missed.
A private service with immediate family members will be held. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to research for Hodgkin's disease and Diabetes.

Published in Westport-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
