Joanna Farber
Joanna Farber, age 79 of Westport, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. Mrs. Farber was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Abe and Marilyn Brodsky. Joanna studied at Boston University and lived in many places including New Jersey, Westport, Paris and Roussillon in France, and New York City. She was an entrepreneur and became the very proud owner of Parc Monceau French Country Antiques in Westport from 1983 – 2007. She was a enthusiastic Francofile.
Joanna is survived by her devoted children Jonathan Farber and Samantha Farber, her adored grandchildren Nikki, Allie, Jake, and Reagan, and by her dear sister Francine Schweiger. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Farber in 2003. A graveside service was held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation in Joanna's name.
Published in Westport News on Aug. 9, 2019