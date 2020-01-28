|
John D. (Jack) Lindsay
John D. (Jack) Lindsay, formerly of Westport (85 West State Street), passed away on December 12, 2019 at the Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Festus, Missouri. He was 87 years old. A long-time resident of Westport until 1996, Jack was the son of William T. and Cora C. Lindsay and brother of the late Thomas A. Lindsay. He attended Bedford Jr. High School, Fairfield Prep., and Fairfield University from which he graduated in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army receiving an honorable discharge and went on to work for 25 years for the Leading National Advertisers in Norwalk, CT. Lindsay played football in the Westport public schools, at Fairfield Prep., in the U.S. Army, and for the Westport Minutemen in the Inter-City Touch Football League. Jack was a member and regular user of the Westport YMCA. His father, Bill, was the first director of the "Y" and the football coach at Staples High. Jack resided in Missouri for the last twenty-three years of his life. He will be buried in the Assumption/Kings Highway Cemetery later this year. He is survived by many cousins and their children for whom he was a wonderful Santa Claus, family photographer, and friend.
Published in Westport News on Jan. 31, 2020