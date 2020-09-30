John B. Goodrich

Jul 13, 1933 - Sep 14, 2020

John Bradbury Goodrich of Weston passed away peacefully, September 14, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, while holding his daughter's hand. Born in Providence, RI, he had been a Connecticut resident since 1973. He was a graduate of Bowdoin College in Maine, and for most of his career was employed as an insurance executive, and delighted in his role as a father. Mr. Goodrich was head of retrocession for the General Reinsurance Corporation of Stamford until his retirement after more than 30 years of service. Mr. Goodrich, confirmed an Episcopalian, most recently attended Trinity Baptist Church in Fairfield with his beloved second wife, Margaret Jervis Goodrich. He enjoyed playing bridge until the last weeks of his life, was an avid tennis player until the last couple of years, and was an diligent sports fan. He was also involved with the Westport Playhouse. His younger years were full of adventures of climbing Mt Katahdin and other mountains, where he loved to take his children. It is a sad loss to his family and community. Mr. Goodrich is survived by his two children, Tucker Goodrich of Weston and Amie Goodrich of San Francisco; two granddaughters, Grace and Hope Goodrich; and three step-children: Robert Lea Jervis, Jr. of Charlton, MA, Craig Jervis of Nashville, TN and Leslie Jervis Waters of Jacksonville, FL. He was predeceased by his older brother, Richard. Mr. Goodrich was interred with his family and close friends in a service at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport, where he joins Margaret.



