Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Joseph D. LaRocca
Aug 16, 1924 - Feb 4, 2020 Joseph Domenic LaRocca, 95 years old, formerly of Stamford, CT and Fort Pierce, FL, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Stamford on August 16, 1924 to the late Frank and Eugenia (Tucciaroni) LaRocca.
Joe is survived by his loving children, F. Richard LaRocca and his wife Jane of Enfield, CT, Judy LaRocca Schueler and her husband Douglas of Killingworth, CT and Sandra Bucaro of Weston, CT, as well as her grandchildren, Juliane LaRocca, Gretchen Xenelis, Kristen Rocha, Kara and Kaylie Bucaro and two great granddaughters, Molly and Juniper. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife Angelina M. (Canino) LaRocca and his son, Joseph LaRocca.
Joseph was a volunteer member of the Army Rangers in WWII, Battalion 1, Company C. He was taken captive at Cisterna, Italy, in the Battle of Anzio. He spent 18 months as a prisoner of war in a Nazi prison camp.
Joseph met his beloved wife of 70 years, Angie, at a YMCA dance after returning home from his time in the service. He was a high school athlete, excelling in baseball and track. He also was the lead in several plays and sang in the choir. The hobby of his life was founded at the age of 12 when his parents gave him a saxophone and lessons. He played his entire life.
Most of all, Joe derived the greatest joy from time spent with his family and friends. Especially his group of veterans that he spent time with in Florida. They had created a special bond as a group as they guided and supported one another through life's trials.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on the morning of Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace R.C. Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joseph's memory to Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Westport News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, 2020
