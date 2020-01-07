Westport News Obituaries
|
Joseph Wokanovicz


1930 - 2019
Joseph Wokanovicz Obituary
Joseph H. Wokanovicz
Born on December 22, 1930, Joseph H. Wokanovicz of Fairfield died on December 19, 2019 at the age of 88 of complications from a fall at home. Born on Sturges Highway, he lived there his entire life, shared with his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Eliason who survives him along with children Anne and Peter, daughter-in-law Nancy, grandsons Nicholas and Benjamin Wokanovicz as well as sister Edith, brother Thomas, and twin brother John Wokanovicz; sister-in-law Patricia O'Connor and her daughter Marleen, both of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Edward and sister Rose Hojnowski. Joseph is also survived by the last of a 50-year line of his beloved St. Bernard dogs, Bella.
A graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, following U.S. Army service in the Korean War, Joseph spent his entire career with the Westport Post Office. From daily walking a 13 mile carrier route in his youth, via various management positions over 45 years he retired as Postmaster in 1990, and spent many years thereafter on his lobster boat out of Southport Harbor.
A natural golfer, sailor, skier, bowler and rider, Joseph always amazed his family with his instinctive athleticism carried all the way into his last years. Keeping up with him was always a challenge, not least in his zealous landscaping. In recent years he was happiest with his dogs and tinkering with his vintage tractors.
Private cremation was handled by the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello. There will be no services, as he wished.
Published in Westport News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
