Judith Richer Palmer
Judith Richer Palmer passed away on July 23, 2019 after suffering a stroke at her home in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. She was 86 years old. Judith moved to Westport in the 1960s, where she was active in the Westport chapter of B'nai B'rith. She retired to Florida in the 1980s. She was the sister of the late Adrienne Biegel Grossman of Westport and Wilton. Judith is survived by her two children, Jodi Palmer of Illinois and Thomas Palmer Jr. of Connecticut. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations in memory of Judith may be made to: Boys Town, Boys Town, NE, www.boystown.org.
Published in Westport News on Aug. 30, 2019