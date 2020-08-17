Judith "Judy" Robbins
Judith "Judy" Robbins of East Haven died peacefully on August 11, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice with her friends Janice and Jim by her side. She was born in North Weymouth, MA on December 22, 1944 to the late Henry F. and Eleanor Mary Gibbons Robbins. Judy was a graduate of Stonehill College and was a teacher for a year before beginning a 45-year career as a Flight Attendant for United Airlines, retiring in September of 2015. She was a resident of Westport for 50 years. While with United, Judy travelled the world, made wonderful friends and always left her mark wherever she went. She is survived by her friends and caregivers Janice and Jim Cirillo and Jason Harris.
At Judy's request all services will be privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Judy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
