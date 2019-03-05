Kathleen Wardrip

December 22, 1927 - February 21, 2019Kathy Wardrip, our dear mother passed away February 21, 2019 after a long illness, which she fought with characteristic courage and determination.

She was born in Muscatine, Iowa on December 22, 1927 and lived on the family farm near Letts, IA until she attended the University of Iowa, where she earned a degree in speech therapy, graduating in 1949. Kathy married Allen Matthews of Clinton, IA in 1949. Allen died of polio in 1954, leaving her with two young sons, Eric and Gregg. She married Edward Wardrip, also of Clinton, in 1957 and they had two daughters, Deborah and Leslie.

In 1978 Ed was transferred to Connecticut and they spent the rest of their lives in Westport. Ed passed away in 1998. Mom was fortunate in spending her later years with her close companion Raymond Orr of Westport, who passed away in 2016.

Mom lived a full and active life, enjoying travel, golf, contract bridge, snow skiing and singing in the United Methodist Church of Westport Choir (until very recently). She was a member Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, the Westport Women's Club and (for 73 years!) PEO.

She is survived by her four children, Eric Wardrip of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Gregg Wardrip of Sacramento, CA, Deborah Zucco of Wilton, CT and Leslie Thompson of Milford, CT, her seven grandchildren and her sister, Diane McDaniel of Phoenix, AZ. Kathy was predeceased by her husbands and Mr. Orr, and a grandson, William Wardrip.

We are truly blessed to have had her guiding presence in our lives for so many years and pray that her angel voice has been added to the heavenly choir!.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Westport, CT. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Harding Funeral Home of Westport, CT. A memorial Service is being planned for June, also in Westport. Published in Westport News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary