Lance C. Fredricks

November 11, 1939 - November 20, 2020On Friday, November 20, 2020, Deacon Lance C. Fredricks, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away after a brief illness.

Lance was born on November 11, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota. He was proud of his midwestern roots and visited often throughout his life. He was a gifted musician and was the first chair violinist for the Minneapolis Junior Symphony and was awarded a scholarship to Juilliard. Ultimately, Lance served in the Navy for five years and ran the Naval radio and TV program from his stations in NYC and Cuba. He eventually settled in Westport, CT, where he and his wife, Jean, raised their four children.

Lance worked as a management consultant for many years, which allowed him to travel the world. He loved to regale his family with tales from his adventures in some of his favorite places from Helsinki to Colombia. His love of travel led him to get his pilot's license. When he wasn't flying, Lance loved to play golf and was proud of winning the Longshore Member Guest (a few times) .... And hitting a few hole-in-ones along the way.

Lance was a man of deep faith, which led him to being ordained as a deacon more than 25 years ago. He was proud to serve the parish of St. Luke Catholic Church, running the youth education program for years. He loved to officiate weddings and baptize children (we lost count of how many weddings and baptisms he performed!); but was happiest to officiate the weddings of his three daughters, as well as baptize his grandchildren.

He was a great communicator, from long chats with friends and family, to his homilies at church, he had a way with words. He also had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room when he spoke to you. He was a lover of music; he played the piano, banjo, and guitar - and had a great baritone singing voice. He loved books and wine. He was an expert at giving advice.

Playing ice hockey as a young man fostered his love of sports. He was a huge Notre Dame fan in the fall and loved his Yankees in the Spring. These allegiances were the source of many (LONG) texts and phone calls to his sons-in-law, who always enjoyed talking sports with Pop.

Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Miriam and Laura. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean; his three daughters and their husbands Krista and Mike Dean, Cara and Steve Clark, and Lindsay and Daniel Weekes; his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Devon Fredricks; his grandchildren, Chase and Ryan Dean, Bellamy Clark, Catherine and James Weekes, and Sienna and Hunter Fredricks; his five siblings; his in-laws, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Details about services will be provided later. Condolence cards can be sent to the family at 1308 Huntington Road, Stratford, CT 06614.







