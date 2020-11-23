1/
Lena Rodino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena Phillips Rodino
Lena Phillips Rodino, age 89, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Lena was born in 1930, in Glasgow, Scotland to Frances O'Brien and Michael Phillips and was the second youngest of ten children. In 1951, at 21 years old, she immigrated to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth to make a life here along with her sisters. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Sal Rodino, and they married.
Lena was an avid traveler, living with Sal in Lebanon, Switzerland, Germany and Italy before moving to Westport, CT. Lena worked in the family business alongside her husband until his death.
Lena is survived by her two children, Mark Rodino of Miami, FL and Tracy Rodino Keblish of Southport, CT, her son-in-law Paul, and her five cherished grandchildren – Bryce, Dominie, Aidan, Alec and Ross.
She will be remembered for her charming personality, graciousness and witty sense of humor but most of all as a wonderful mom and grandmother. She is buried at Assumption Cemetery in Greens Farms alongside Sal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairfield Citizen & Westport-News on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved