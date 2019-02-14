Leonard L. Coviello

Leonard L. Coviello, 94, husband of the late Jean Knapp Coviello of Norwalk, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born in Stamford, CT, on July 5, 1924, he was the son of the late Vito and Theresa Massare Coviello. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1942.

Leonard was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Navy. As a Pharmacist's Mate, he treated wounded sailors during the Battle of Okinawa. He himself was seriously wounded and received a Purple Heart. During his recuperation and rehabilitation, he served as an example for other amputees because of his fierce determination.

After serving in the Navy, Leonard studied business at Pace Institute. He worked at the Edwards Company in Norwalk and at Hall-Brooke Hospital in Westport. He was Director of Finance and Comptroller for Waveny Care Center from 1975 until his retirement in 1998.

Leonard was an avid reader throughout his life, and enjoyed exploring new works as well as re-reading favorites (he said it was like "visiting an old friend"). He had an encyclopedic knowledge of films and was still enjoying old classics even in his final days. He was always ready to discuss actors, directors, and all kinds of film lore. He also loved music, dancing, and celebrating with friends and family.

Leonard enjoyed cooking, gardening, and entertaining. His door was always open and there was always room at his table. His family and friends have fond memories of his lasagna, eggplant rollatini, chicken cacciatore, and tomato-basil salads. He had a great love for animals, and especially loved dogs.

Leonard is survived by his children: Bruce Coviello (Michele Grand), Denise Shaw (Espen Fjermeros), and Larry Coviello (Barbara Mulkerin), and his stepchildren, Paul Zulkeski (Sheryl Hoyt), Tony Zulkeski, and Janice Zulkeski; his grandchildren, Sarah Maldonado, Kristen Deacon, Kregg Zulkeski, Kristopher Zulkeski, Kory Zulkeski, Jonathan Zulkeski, Stephen Zulkeski, and Jason Zulkeski; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Jean and parents, Leonard was predeceased by his first wife Adeline D'Amico Coviello, and his siblings, Vincent Coviello, Nicholas Coviello, and Margaret Coviello Iannazzi.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the service.

