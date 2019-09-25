Westport News Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Lillian Stone


1936 - 2019
Lillian Stone Obituary
Lillian Daeger Stone
October 29, 1936 - September 14, 2019Lillian Daeger Stone, 92, husband of Fred W. Stone P.H.D. and 54year resident of Westport, CT passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side at her home in Westport on Saturday September 14, 2019.
Lillian was born October 29, 1926 in Chicago, IL and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Myrtle (Tennyson) Daeger. She attended the University of Illinois. Lillian was a member of the Westport Women's Club, she loved to travel the world and had a wicked sense of humor.
Lillian has been married to her husband of 71 years Fred W. Stone and had three daughters: Marian, Julia and Claudia, one son: Elliot, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
There will be no services for Lillian. The Harding Funeral Home in Westport, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. Contributions in memory of Lillian in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite animal .
Published in Westport News on Sept. 27, 2019
