Linda (McNurlen) Neubauer
Age 82 of Portsmouth, formerly of Wolfeboro, NH and Weston, CT, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on July 8, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Preston and Jane (Grosvenor) McNurlen. She attended the University of Minnesota, and later, Carlton College. Linda chose a career as a flight attendant for TWA. Her life was changed forever, when on her very first flight, Linda met her soulmate and future husband, the Captain, Richard Neubauer.
Linda's life was defined by her commitment to family, friends and faith. After getting married to Richard, Linda decided to stay home and raise a family. She had a passion for a multitude of diverse interests throughout her life, including history, the arts, and literature. Her intelligence was often showcased when she was conquering her daily crossword puzzles (In pen), or when she was the first to answer any trivia challenge. Linda was also committed to bettering her community through many services; she was a member of P.E.O. International (Chapter P) and the Wolfeboro Garden Club. She was a proud and dignified member of the Mayflower Society, because of her relation to two separate passengers. Linda's family was blessed by her extensive memory and generosity. Her talented works of art remain on display in her family's homes and hearts; from her intricate sketches to her quilt and needle works. Linda's loving heart extended to many four-legged friends; she kindly opened her home to many loyal and grateful shelter dogs, who stood by her side at all times.
She is survived by her loving spouse of 60 years, Richard J. Neubauer of Portsmouth. Along with he are their daughters, Laura N. Tambini and her husband Steven of Medford, NJ, and Karen N. Potter and her husband Fredrick (Rick) of Nashua, NH. Also surviving her are Linda and Richard's son, Mark R. Neubauer, and his wife, Mary (Harden) Neubauer, of Portsmouth, NH. Continuing her legacy are Linda's seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her brother-in-law, Charles (Jack) O'Kieffe of Chicago, IL survives her, as well. Linda joins her beloved sister, Cornelia O'Kieffe, who had passed in 2011.
There are no services for Mrs. Neubauer. Donations are requested to: N.H.S.P.C.A or Villalobos Rescue Center. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Westport News on Nov. 29, 2019