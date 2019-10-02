|
Lois Miriam Anton
Lois Miriam Anton, age 92, died peacefully at home in Delaware Township on September 22, 2019.
Lois was easy to like. Born August 25, 1927 in Pine River, Minnesota to David L. and Amelia (nee Lundman) Triggs, Lois was a generous spirit her entire life. Her father managed a lumber yard and for a time was mayor of P.R., her mother was trained as a school teacher.
A natural southpaw, Lois arrived to her first day of school with a note firmly pinned to her shirt advising the teacher not to force her to use her right hand. Lois remained decidedly left handed (but right minded) her whole life. She enjoyed bike riding and playing the flute in the Pine River High School band. And at just less than 5'10", she lamented that the tallest boys always dated the shortest girls.
She earned a bachelor's degree in Economics (Statistics) at the University of Minnesota where she met 'the exotic looking' Hector (Anton), a graduate student who in his prime stood just 5'7". During college Lois worked summers as a waitress in Glacier Park, Montana – and upon graduation, in the statistics department of the tractor company, Minneapolis Moline.
Lois and Hec were married for 61 years, until his death in 2011. The Antons travelled broadly, lived in two countries and several states and raised 4 children: the Drs. Anton [John of VT and NY, David (Johanna) of HI and CA, Mary (Carl) of CA and Susan (Carl) of NJ]. Her children maintain that she lies at the heart of their success. The majority of their years were spent in Berkeley, CA and Westport, CT – where Lois was an active volunteer tutoring (and befriending) foreign students as they learned English as a Second Language.
She loved art, particularly Monet, and was an informal student of the history of China. She was a talented seamstress and upholsterer, making many of her own clothes and refurbishing tag sale furniture. She made THE perfect pie crust. She read avidly, including the NY Times in which she routinely cheated at the crossword puzzle.
In 2012, Lois moved to Sand Brook (Delaware Township), NJ where she discovered country music through WDVR's Heartlands Hayride, movies at the library, senior exercise classes, Delaware Township Senior events, Frostys at Wendys, Aikou avocado salads and pancake breakfasts at the Sergeantsville Fire Hall.
Everywhere she lived, Lois drew folks to her with her big heart, honest and empathetic ways, and her sly and impish wit. Despite their moves, Lois remained lifelong friends with her next door neighbors and their kids. And somehow all her children, grandchildren and friends believed that they were her favorite. She was a big tease who told a Hunterdon Hospice nurse on their first meeting 'You know I bite.' And she did.
Lois died peacefully at home surrounded by her four children, her best friend and partner in crime Juanita Valentine and Lou the dog. She is additionally survived by her five grandchildren (Chris, Catie, Steve, Ian and Kahalley), four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, among them her sister's girls Robin and Heidi with whom she had a special bond. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eunice and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, Lois would be thrilled by donations to WDVR, the Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Co. or the .
Lois influenced many lives and will be celebrated widely throughout the year. Locally, a celebration of a life well lived will be held at the Sergeantsville Fire Hall, 761 Sergeantsville Rd, Sergeantsville NJ 08557 on October 19, 2019 from 1-4 pm. A brief program will begin at 1:30 pm. Please continue to check the website www.holcombefisher.com for information and updates on this and other services as they become available.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home in Flemington NJ.
Published in Westport News on Oct. 4, 2019