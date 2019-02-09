Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713) 789-3005 For more information about Lucretia Sias Memorial service 1:00 PM Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 View Map Visitation Following Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lucretia Sias Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucretia Sias

Lucretia Thomas Sias took her final step over the rainbow Sunday, the 3rd of February 2019. Our gracious mother of four children is now united in heaven with those who have preceded her in death including her loving husband of 65 years, John Sias, her son Donald Sias and her daughter Helena Witte.

Lucretia lived a long and rich life with her family surrounding her. She was born to William and Lucretia Thomas on the 6th of June 1925, in San Rafael, California. Lucretia's early years were filled with the wonders of ranch life in the hills of Marin County on the shores of San Francisco Bay. She was good at riding and had the confidence of a young cowboy. Her family raised cattle and sold bricks. But Lucretia was also a gentle and creative lady. Growing up on the family ranch she learned to create beauty with the few things she had. Lucretia said the most fun thing she ever did as a child was having the opportunity to go to Tamalpais High School where she met her future husband, John. She would smile as she told stories of her father driving her to school every day.

Lucretia's diligent efforts allowed her to earn a degree in Decorative Arts from the University of California at Berkeley. After graduation Lucretia was hired as a teacher at Hamilton Air Force Base. She married John in 1950 and they began their married life in Los Angeles where John was a pioneer in the advertising business. John's career allowed Lucretia to see the world enjoying many of his hobbies. Together they would fly fish in South America and Alaska, they skied the world and enjoyed many family pack trips in Montana and Wyoming.

Lucretia was known for her good taste and creativity. She was an avid seamstress who designed and made her own clothes and repurposed others to enjoy a second life. She was also an extremely knowledgeable collector who had a sharp eye for treasures and antiques.

Our mother Lucretia was very social, and she made many friends no matter where she lived. Her friendships came from her gentle gracious character and involvement in charitable activities such as the Mid Fairfield County Youth Museum and the Staples High School Scholarship Fund in Westport, Connecticut where she was a longtime volunteer. Lucretia loved to play tennis with her husband John and together with their friends they enjoyed many hours of good clean fun at the Fairfield County Hunt Club, also in Westport.

Lucretia loved music. She played piano and she sang her favorite songs to everyone's delight. To Lucretia, the hills were indeed alive with the sound of music. And just like the character Dorothy that she played as a little girl, she finally got to take her step over the rainbow.

Our mother loved to see new things but what she cherished most was her family. She was a loving mother to four children and ultimately four dogs. She cherished being with her husband John and more than anything she was his safe harbor. Their love was a blessing for all of us.

In 1993 Lucretia and John moved back to San Francisco where they were able to live on the top of Nob Hill and enjoy a spectacular 360 view of the bay and the hills of San Francisco. Lucretia maintained an active social life and enjoyed the offerings of the sparkling city by the bay.

Life brought Lucretia to Houston, Texas in 2013. Along with John, she was able to enjoy a few years with her grandchildren. Ultimately Lucretia was blessed enough to become a great grandmother with the birth of adorable William Henry Sias III.

Lucretia is survived by her daughter Lucretia Sias (Tim Knapp), son William Sias (Julie), grandchildren Katherine Gerrish (John), James Sias, William Sias Jr. (Kate), great grandson William Henry Sias III, daughter-in-law Barbara Sias along with son John Sias (Kimberley), and Lucretia, Helena, and Eric Witte. The family wants to thank the team of caregivers who were so

gracious and loving to our mother in her final days including Prisca Otong, Jackie Sylvester, Augustina Nnoleum and Angela Omogun.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 16th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 16th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be directed to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, P.O. Box 809,Point Reyes Station, CA 94956; or the DeYoung Museum at Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco de Young, C/O Development Department, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco, CA 94118; or to the charity of one' choice.