Margaret Gentry Yingling
Margaret Gentry Yingling of Westport, CT passed away on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at the age of 95 from natural causes. She was born in Santiago Chile in 1923, attended Wheaton College, and as an adult lived extensively throughout Europe until 1964 when she became a lifelong resident of Westport with particular interest in world travel, The Westport Garden Club, Westport Cotillion Club, Thistle sailing at Cedar Point Yacht Club, and The Saugatuck Congregational Church. She is survived by her children; Mary Margaret Morse of Washington DC, Martine Yingling of Los Gatos CA, John Yingling of Rocky River OH, and eight grandchildren. A celebration of life for Margaret will be scheduled later in the Spring where she will be interred in Westport's Evergreen Cemetery next to her husband, Orvis, of more than 70 years.
Published in Westport News on Apr. 15, 2019