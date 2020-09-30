Marge L. Oliphant
Marge L. Oliphant, age 80, of Westport, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at Regional Hospice in Danbury. Born in New York City, Marge had been a Westport resident for over 50 years. A 1957 graduate of White Plains High School, she later received her Bachelor's Degree from Curry College. Marge was well known in the retail sales scene on Main Street in Westport where she worked in various boutiques over the years. Her greatest joy however, was spending time with her beloved children and cherished grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her three children: Laura Hebeler and her husband Curt of Fairfield, Jeff Oliphant of Naples, FL and daughter-in-law Erika Muik of Orange, Perry Oliphant and his wife Rose of Seymour; and five loving grandchildren, Blake and Taylor Bargmann, Aubri and Eli Oliphant and Jacob Oliphant. Due to current conditions, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Marge's memory to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
