Marilyn M. Carter
Marilyn M. Carter of Reading, MA, died unexpectedly on November 19 at the age of 89. Mrs. Carter was born in Jamaica, NY, and resided in Westport for 15 years. She was a graduate of Pratt Institute in New York and later worked as a fashion buyer, gallery manager, and clothing salesperson. She also created and sold both original and commissioned art and paintings.
Mrs. Carter was predeceased by her husband, Sidney W. Carter, and her parents, Harold W. McClain and Clara L. McClain. A loving mother, Mrs. Carter is survived by her daughter, Karen Carter (Gary Crespo) of Boston, MA; her son, David Carter (Kelly Bryson Carter) of High Point, NC; and grandchildren Larson, Maren, and McClain Carter of High Point, NC, and Bridget Crespo of Washington, DC.
In remembrance of Mrs. Carter, those who wish may make contributions to the ASPCA, her longtime .
A graveside ceremony and burial will be held Saturday, December 7, at Christ and Holy Trinity Church Cemetery in Westport.
Published in Westport News on Dec. 6, 2019