Martha Aasen

Martha Aasen, 90, an active Westport political leader, died of heart failure on October 23, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lawrence, and her children, David and Susan.

Born in Newton, Mississippi, Martha was a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She married Larry Aasen, a farmer from Fargo, North Dakota, and a graduate of the University of North Dakota and Boston University.

Martha got a job with McGraw-Hill Publishing Company in New York and so did Larry...sitting right beside Martha. Familiarity did not breed contempt and they got married. Martha was a leader in many political actions for her entire life. One of her honors was called the Silver Donkey, given ...of course, by the Democrats.

In Westport, she was also a moving force in civic and community groups, like the Y's Women, Westport Library, the Senior Center, the League of Women Voters, and other groups.

She loved and was very proud of the work she did for the United Nations from 1977 to 1990, which exposed her to national and international movements.

She once supervised an election in Namibia which she said was a high point of her career.

Martha had many friends.

She had many friends because

she was a friend to all.

