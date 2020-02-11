|
|
Mary Lang
Mary Greer Lang, 93, wife of the late Frank Lang, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Mary Esther Greer in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late James and Shirley Greer.
Mary was a resident of Westport for 45 years and active in the community while raising her three children, all of whom attended the local public schools. Mary was an active member of the Westport Women's Club and the Southern Fairfield County Alumnae club of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity, as a proud graduate of Iowa State University. With a love of adventure, arts, and culture, Mary traveled extensively during her lifetime, visiting over 30 countries around the world with her children and with friends.
Mary is survived by her sons; Gerry Lang of Westport, CT and Frank F. Lang and his wife Sudasawan Pitak of Forest Hills, NY; her three grandsons, Adam Mally, David Mally and Benjamin Lang; and her son-in-law Edward P. Mally. She was predeceased by her daughter, Julia Lang Mally and her husband, Frank Lang.
Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood Federation, (www.plannedparenthood.org) or The Southern Poverty Law Center, (www.splcenter.org). To view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Westport News on Feb. 14, 2020